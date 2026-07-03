New manager, same England: Thomas Tuchel has not been able to rid the Three Lions of the biggest issue that held back Sir Gareth Southgate's side

Think about it - but not too hard - and there are reasons to dream. This is the fun bit, in theory. But think about it really hard, perhaps even consider things objectively, and there is a big fat glaring issue that will prevent England from winning the World Cup: in 18 months of Tuchel's reign, nothing, substantively, has changed - at least not in tournament play.
In fact, for all of the joy following the win over Congo, there were even more reasons to be worried. This felt a lot like a Sir Gareth Southgate victory, one in which England didn't play all that well and needed heroics from their big names. And if Tuchel was the natural counter to that issue, then it's tough to see where true improvement comes from. The manager might have changed. But England, as a football team, look frighteningly similar.