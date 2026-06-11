Newcastle in talks to sign Spain World Cup star as replacement for Anthony Gordon

According to the BBC, Newcastle have identified Munoz as the man to replace Gordon in Eddie Howe's attacking line-up. Gordon recently completed a high-profile move to Barcelona for a fee of £69.3m, leaving a significant gap on the wing that the Tyneside club is now desperate to plug.

While talks are ongoing, a formal agreement has not yet been reached for the forward. Munoz currently has a release clause in his contract set at £34.5m, a figure that Newcastle are weighing up as they look to secure their second signing of the summer following the arrival of Ewen Jaouen.