Getty Images Sport Osasuna agree deal to sign Real Madrid youngster in €6m move after just four senior appearances for Los Blancos V. Munoz Osasuna Transfers LaLiga Real Madrid Osasuna have completed a deal to sign 21-year-old winger Victor Muñoz from Real Madrid for €6 million (£5m). Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Los Blancos hold 50% sell-on clause

Muñoz has made four first team appearances

Winger made LaLiga debut in El Clásico