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Marcus Rashford to make Man Utd return as Barcelona decide against triggering purchase option after Anthony Gordon transfer
Overbooking in the final third
The writing was on the wall for Rashford the moment Barcelona finalised a substantial move for Gordon. With the former Newcastle man now officially a Blaugrana player, Hansi Flick found himself with a surplus of options on the left wing. Alongside Gordon, the squad already boasts Raphinha, who has established himself as a definitive starter in the front line.
The club has decided they will not pay the €30 million required to make Rashford’s move permanent, as Marca report. While the Manchester United man initially seemed like a long-term fit, the €70 million investment in Gordon made his England team-mate an expensive luxury that the club simply cannot justify. Consequently, Rashford will return to Man Utd to resolve his future.
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Tactical demands and age factors
Two primary sporting reasons influenced the board's final decision. Flick is a manager who demands relentless defensive work from his forwards, and the coaching staff felt that Gordon offered a higher intensity in terms of pressing from the front. Flick considers high-pressure defending as a non-negotiable trait for his system, an area where Rashford was often viewed as less effective than his younger compatriot.
Age also played a massive role in the recruitment strategy. Rashford will turn 29 in October, making him three and a half years older than Gordon. For a club looking to build a sustainable long-term project, the profile of Gordon was deemed more attractive.
The financial balancing act
On paper, the financial comparison between the two players was surprisingly close. Rashford had already agreed to a 40% wage reduction to facilitate his stay in Spain, and his annual amortisation would have sat around €10 million. In contrast, Gordon arrives on a much lower weekly salary, but his €70 million transfer fee means he carries a higher annual amortisation cost of €14 million.
When combining wages and fees, the yearly cost to the club was almost identical. However, Blaugrana felt that Gordon represented better value as a long-term asset. The deadline to trigger the Rashford clause expires this Monday, and the club has made it clear that no late U-turns are expected.
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What next for Rashford?
While Rashford is technically returning to United, his future in the Premier League remains far from certain. The 28-year-old is expected to sever ties with the Red Devils permanently this summer, and his revitalised form in Spain has attracted plenty of admirers. Arsenal are reportedly among those keeping a close watch on his situation as they look to add versatility to their forward line. It is not just English clubs in the hunt, however. Recent reports suggest that Bayern Munich are also interested in the forward, though they would likely require him to take a pay cut to facilitate a move to the Bundesliga.