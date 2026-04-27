Man Utd 'send scouts' to watch AC Milan forward as Red Devils learn £52m bid could be enough to force through transfer

Manchester United scouts were in attendance at San Siro on Sunday evening to run the rule over Leao during Milan’s 0-0 draw with Juventus, according to Calcio Mercato. The 26-year-old played 81 minutes, with the home fans booing the forward once again as he departed the pitch after he failed to break the deadlock in a cagey affair that saw the Rossoneri remain third in the Serie A standings.

United are expected to be active in the market again despite spending significant sums on the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer. The club's recruitment team is now focused on adding more elite quality to Michael Carrick’s squad as they look to build on a season that has put them on the verge of Champions League qualification.