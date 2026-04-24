Getty Images
Are Man Utd one of them? Two Premier League clubs ask transfer questions of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao
Premier League giants circle San Siro
United and Liverpool have emerged as the leading English contenders for Leao after making formal enquiries into his availability. Milan are reportedly open to a sale as they look to balance their books, setting a valuation that many elite clubs consider excellent value for a player of his calibre. Both clubs are pushing to conclude negotiations before the June international window to avoid the financial inflation typically caused by a standout World Cup performance.
- Getty Images
Romano confirms initial contact
While no official proposals have been tabled, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has verified that at least two Premier League clubs have reached out to understand Milan's financial demands. The discussions have primarily focused on Leao’s current salary situation and the exact fee required to tempt the Rossoneri into a sale this summer.
Providing clarity on the current state of the deal and the nature of the interest, Romano stated on his YouTube channel: "I can tell you that several Premier League clubs have made calls to understand the situation of Leao. How much is he worth? How much does AC Milan want? What is his salary situation? So several Premier League clubs, more than one, I can tell you, it's been two, let's say, from what I heard, two Premier League clubs are calling to understand the situation."
He added: "We are not talking about official proposals. At the moment, we are not talking about official negotiations, but Premier League clubs have started making calls to understand the situation."
Versatility in attack
The interest in Leao comes as both United and Liverpool prepare for significant squad overhauls ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. For the Red Devils, Leao’s versatility to play across the front line is seen as a major asset, while Liverpool view him as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah, who has already confirmed he will depart Anfield in the summer of 2026. Despite scoring nine goals in 25 Serie A matches this term, Leao has faced criticism for his consistency, notably ending a 17-month home goal drought earlier this season.
- AFP
Battle for Champions League qualification
The success of any potential bid will likely hinge on whether United and Liverpool can guarantee Champions League football for the upcoming season. While United are on the brink of qualification following a victory over Chelsea, Liverpool remain in a high-pressure race to secure their spot in the top five. Expect negotiations to accelerate in early May as both clubs look to steal a march on rivals before the global spotlight shifts to the World Cup.