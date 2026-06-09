Lionel Messi fitness boost! Argentina boss delivers update on GOAT as 2026 World Cup countdown continues

While Messi is slated to return to the pitch, Scaloni remains cautious about overworking his talismanic number 10 so close to the tournament opener.

The coaching staff is keen to ensure that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner does not suffer any setbacks, with a carefully managed plan in place for his participation in the Iceland clash.

“He is going to play against Iceland,” Scaloni told reporters when quizzed on Messi's status. “What I do not know is how many minutes. I still have to talk to him during training and see how many minutes he plays to avoid any kind of risk, but in principle, yes, he will get minutes.”