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'We're going to beat Lionel Messi!' - Algeria star ready for Argentina's 'provoking' tactics and targets major scalp in World Cup opener
Fennecs land in USA
The North African squad has arrived at their Lawrence base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of their first World Cup finals appearance since 2014. Welcomed by dozens of passionate Fennecs fans under driving rain, the team is preparing for a challenging Group J campaign. Bayer Leverkusen's rising star Maza immediately stood out, addressing the gathered media to outline his country's bold ambitions before facing the tournament favourites.
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Maza outlines gameplan
The Berlin-born midfielder, who previously represented Germany at youth international level before switching his international allegiance to Algeria, has quickly established himself as a core component of Vladimir Petkovic’s tactical setup.
The 20-year-old livewire approaches the heavyweight tournament opener with genuine relish, completely unfazed by the profile of the opposition. Looking ahead to the massive opening fixture on June 17, Maza said: "We have to have a good World Cup, and the first match against Argentina will be very important. They provoke a lot, but we have to keep our calm, give it our all, play smart, and see what happens." He then concluded with a smile: "We are going to beat Messi, Inshallah."
Comments spark reaction
After making a successful senior international debut against Togo in October 2024, the young prospect became indispensable during AFCON 2025 in Morocco before Algeria suffered a tough quarter-final exit against Nigeria.
His bold post-arrival comments quickly drew widespread attention across the land of the Albiceleste, being picked up by major sports news outlets, including TyC Sports, Ole, and La Nacion. All of the country's major media outlets relayed the words of the young Algerian of Vietnamese descent.
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Warm-up fixtures loom
Petkovic’s side will complete their tournament preparations with a final warm-up match meeting Bolivia on Wednesday night. Following that friendly, the Fennecs officially open their Group J campaign by taking on Argentina, before subsequent group matches featuring Jordan and Austria. Having progressed past the group stage only once in their history, taking eventual champions Germany into extra-time in 2014, Algeria must find immediate form to secure another historic knockout run.