When a 16-year-old Messi made his Barcelona debut in a friendly against Jose Mourinho's Porto, he was a raw, explosive winger who lived on the right flank. His primary weapon was a devastating ability to cut inside on his left foot, a trait that immediately caught the eye of Ronaldinho. The Brazilian legend, then the best player on the planet, famously remarked that the youngster would eventually surpass him. By 2005, following a legendary performance against Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Fabio Capello was so mesmerised that he reportedly attempted to sign the teenager on the spot.

However, as Messi matured, his managers realised that keeping him pinned to the touchline was a waste of his burgeoning influence. Frank Rijkaard noted that the more the Argentine touched the ball, the better it was for the team. When Pep Guardiola arrived in 2008, he initially kept Messi on the right but soon realised the defensive limitations of the setup. "The first time Guardiola decided to move Messi away from the wing was for defensive reasons," noted expert analysis from BBC Sport. It was a move born out of necessity that would eventually change the history of the sport.