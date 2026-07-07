Hollywood actor? Cristiano Ronaldo told why he can achieve something GOAT rival Lionel Messi never could

In a recent interview with Jackpot City Casino, Petit suggested that Ronaldo is perfectly suited for a career in the film industry once he hangs up his boots. The 1998 World Cup winner believes Ronaldo's natural affinity for the spotlight makes him a prime candidate for "show business," a path that Petit insists is not open to all legendary footballers.

Petit explained his reasoning by contrasting the personalities of the two greatest players of their generation. "A Hollywood actor? Ronaldo can do anything he wants. It is completely different for Lionel Messi. I don’t see Messi going into show business, he doesn’t like to talk or answer questions. He is far away from the spotlight, whereas Ronaldo loves being on the spot. I think Ronaldo could be an actor, definitely. But Messi, I can’t see it," Petit stated.