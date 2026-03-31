Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t need Ryan Reynolds to achieve Hollywood dream! Stunning Wrexham move for CR7 ruled out despite movie star ambition

While a swoop for Ronaldo is considered to be fanciful, several other potential transfer targets are being mooted for Wrexham. If they can take a step up into the Premier League, then the signatures of more proven performers will be sought in the next window.

One of those is current Wales international midfielder Harry Wilson - a Wrexham native who is set to become a free agent when his contract at Fulham expires in the summer.

Chester added: “Could Wrexham bring Harry Wilson there if they make the Premier League? I think that would depend on Harry's sentiment for going to play for Wrexham.

“I think he's only 29 and given the form he's been in this season, I think his talent has always gone without question, and he's always had successful loan spells and now a successful spell at Fulham as a whole.

“But this season in particular, he seems to have really matured in terms of his output of goals and assists and it's vitally important for Wales as well on that front. I think as a footballer to be in that vein of form at an age where you're not probably considered over the hill and on a free contract as well, I imagine there's a lot of options available to Harry.

“I'm sure he'll have his choices, whether that is to stay at Fulham or go and look elsewhere and see what opportunities are available for him. I imagine Wrexham will obviously ask the question if they are to get promoted.”