Ballon d’Or winner to Hollywood superstar! Cristiano Ronaldo prediction made by ex-Man Utd striker as Portuguese GOAT becomes a ‘no-brainer’ for blockbuster movies
Ronaldo not ready to hang up his boots just yet
That is the opinion of Dwight Yorke, who has kept a close eye on CR7 since seeing the all-time great follow in his footsteps at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has gone on to become a global superstar with a level of celebrity that transcends his chosen profession.
He owns the most followed account on Instagram, has branched into video production on YouTube, and boasts a number of profitable businesses away from the field. He is still going strong at 40 years of age, with a new contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr agreed last summer, but will have to hang up record-shattering boots eventually.
Why Ronaldo is considered to be the perfect film star
It may be that he heads into the film industry at that stage, with Yorke telling PokerScout of an obvious path for one of the most recognisable figures on the planet to tread: “I think that given what Cristiano Ronaldo has done in the game and what he's achieved, a bit similar to Lionel Messi, why would filmmakers not want to engage with someone with his profile and as good-looking as he is, he's got everything going for him.
“Why not entice him? You've seen all these singers and rappers getting into acting. So why can't we, from sports, have people like Ronaldo in that same circle? We see it all the time, and it's fine for these rappers and musicians to make that sort of step up to the big screen.
“It would be good to see Cristiano Ronaldo in one of these major films like Fast and Furious, if that is true. It brings excitement. You know what he's bringing, he's the most followed person on social media. All of that. As a producer, why would you not engage in something like that? To me, it's a no-brainer.
“It would be good to see people from all sports finally getting onto the big screen. Pele did Escape to Victory back in the day, and it's amazing how things come full circle. Although I don't think he's the greatest player in the world, certainly being on the big screen would be an exciting time, and I certainly will be watching it.”
Fast & Furious: Ronaldo lining up alongside Vin Diesel
It was recently revealed that Ronaldo has been handed a small role in the final instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel posted an image on social media alongside the caption: “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano.”
Ex-United coach Rene Meulensteen, who once worked with Ronaldo in Manchester, has previously said of the Portuguese heading to Los Angeles - with eternal rival Lionel Messi already plying his trade in MLS: “Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.
“On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.”
Movie business: Ronaldo has expanded his empire
Ronaldo has also expanded his business empire with a movie venture. He has teamed up with film producer Matthew Vaughn, with it reported that the UR brand has two productions ready to go and another in the pipeline.
They have vowed to deliver "passion and storytelling" as part of a "disruptive era in entertainment". The promotional video for the intriguing project - which includes Taron Egerton and James Bond actor Daniel Craig - is already promising appearances from "Hollywood stars".
It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo goes on to tick that box himself, but he has made a career out of defying the odds and bucking trends and suggests there is every chance of his trophy-chasing career moving into Emmy and Oscar pursuits at some stage.
