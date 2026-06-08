'He has absolute genius in him' - Rayan Cherki leaving France team-mates in awe as PSG star praises Man City playmaker's impact

The praise comes on the back of a sensational individual season for Cherki following his high-profile move to the Premier League. The 22-year-old has established himself as a core component of Pep Guardiola's creative engine, proving that he can handle the physical and tactical demands of English football after years of promise in Ligue 1. In his debut season at the Etihad, Cherki enjoyed a stellar first campaign in English football, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions.

In France's defeat to Ivory Coast in their warm-up match last weekend, Cherki started and put in a strong performance. The former Lyon player scored France's goal before the opposing team eventually turned the game around. Beyond his goal, the French international made a significant impact in his team's play.