AFP
France World Cup star 'agrees personal terms' with Arsenal ahead of potential £43m transfer
Gunners launch midfield swoop
The north London outfit have made significant progress in their attempts to sign the highly-rated French international. Corriere della Sera has reported that Kone initially favoured a summer lucrative move to Paris Saint-Germain and subsequently rejected interest from Atletico Madrid. However, with the French champions showing no desire to formalise their interest, Arsenal have capitalised on the opening to negotiate an agreement with the player’s entourage over a move to the Emirates.£50 bonus
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Roma face financial pressure
The Serie A outfit are under intense pressure to sanction a sale before June 30 to satisfy strict Financial Fair Play obligations. The club originally established a firm €50 million valuation for their star midfielder, who has thrived under Gian Piero Gasperini. However, because of their urgent need to balance the books before the end-of-month deadline, recruitment experts believe a compromise package hovering around €45 million could prove successful.
Arteta targets dynamic alternative
Mikel Arteta reportedly views the powerful 25-year-old as an ideal tactical solution to ease the defensive burden currently placed on England midfielder Declan Rice. Kone's exceptional ability to circulate the ball forward at high speed could inject extra urgency into Arsenal's engine room. This addition would offer a highly distinct technical alternative to Martin Zubimendi, whose slower playing style has increasingly been deemed an awkward fit for Arteta's fluid system.
- AFP
World Cup showcase precedes bid
Kone will shift his immediate focus to international duties as France launch their World Cup campaign in a demanding opening fixture against Senegal. The player's representatives are determined to push the transfer through rapidly before the Italian side's financial deadline at the end of the month. Arsenal must now carefully finalise the timing and structure of their official opening bid to ensure they wrap up the marquee signing smoothly.
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