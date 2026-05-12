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'Not a big creator' - Declan Rice 'would suit playing right-back' regularly for Arsenal, says Paul Scholes
Gunners face defensive shortage
Arteta is grappling with a significant selection headache after Ben White sustained a knee injury during Sunday's victory over West Ham United. With Jurrien Timber already sidelined since mid-March, Rice was temporarily shifted to the right flank to maintain defensive stability before Cristhian Mosquera eventually took over. The tactical experiment follows a season where the 27-year-old has primarily anchored the midfield, contributing five goals and 11 assists across 53 appearances in all competitions.
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Scholes makes Keane comparison
Discussing the positional shift on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes and Nicky Butt compared the situation to Roy Keane’s versatility at United. Former United midfielder Butt noted: "Roy Keane played right-back for two-thirds of a season."
Scholes added: "He played there loads because United had Bryan Robson and Paul Ince. Roy played there loads and was brilliant. Declan Rice looks like he would suit playing at right-back to me. He can play there. He’s not a big creator anyway."
Title race intensity peaks
Rice has been the driving force behind the Gunners' push for a first Premier League crown since 2004. Arsenal currently lead the table with 79 points from 36 matches, sitting five points clear of Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola's side hold a game in hand. The England international's adaptability is now essential as the north London club enters the final fortnight of a gruelling campaign where any slip-up could prove fatal.
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Eyes on domestic and European double
Arsenal host Burnley on Monday, where Arteta must decide whether to trust Mosquera or commit to Rice in the back four. They will then finish their Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace, before flying to Budapest to face holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.