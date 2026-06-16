How to watch France vs Senegal with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. I New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Senegal will kick-off at 16 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Senegal today

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Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps names a strong projected XI for the opener, with Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, and Theo Hernandez. Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni are set to anchor midfield, with Desire Doue supporting Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Kylian Mbappe in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for France.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal side is expected to line up with Mory Diaw in goal, a back four of Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, Malick Diouf, and Krepin Diatta, and a midfield trio of Pape Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Lamine Camara. Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson lead the attack alongside Ismaila Sarr. Senegal also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France arrive with a mixed but largely positive recent record, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland on June 8, and they also beat Colombia 3-1 and Brazil 2-1 in March. The one blemish in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in a friendly on June 4. Across those five matches, France scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Senegal's recent form is less convincing. They won two and lost two of their last five, with a draw in between. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia on June 9, following a 3-2 defeat to the United States earlier in May. Senegal did beat Gambia 3-1 and Peru 2-0 in March, but a 3-0 loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in January remains a notable low point in that sequence. They scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

FRA Last match SEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win France 0 - 1 Senegal 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The only previous World Cup meeting between these two sides came on May 31, 2002, when Senegal beat France 1-0 in the group stage. That result proved decisive, eliminating the defending world champions before the knockout rounds even began. The dataset covers just that single fixture, with Senegal holding the sole win between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group I, France begin the tournament in first place while Senegal start in fourth.