'It was all written' - Ferran Torres insists 'God gives to those who deserve it' as Spain beat Argentina in World Cup final

Speaking to Spanish broadcasters following the emotional triumph, the former Manchester City forward offered a deeply poignant reflection on his match-winning contribution. Torres said: "This goal was for 47 million people... It was all written, we had to win.

"When you have [Lionel] Messi on the opposing team, it's always a risk of an earthquake. We were always ourselves. It's a liberation, it was very important. God gave me the strength to continue and, in the end. God gives to those who deserve it."