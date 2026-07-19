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Ferran TorresGetty
Tom Hindle

Spain player ratings vs Argentina: Viva La Roja! Ferran Torres fires European champions to World Cup glory as dominant final display eventually earns its rewards

Player ratings
Spain
World Cup
F. Torres
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Spain vs Argentina

Ferran Torres scored the only goal to win Spain the 2026 World Cup in a remarkably drab final. La Roja were the only side eager to play football on the day, and ran out deserved winners in extra-time thanks to the Barcelona forward's heroics. With the victory, they secured back-to-back major trophy wins - and might have ended Leo Messi's Argentina career with a loss.

It was a drab affair in New Jersey. Spain set up to play football, while Argentina did not. And while Spain steadily suffocated their opponents over the course of 120 minutes, Argentina did not register a single shot on target.

Spain enjoyed some bright flurries early. Lamine Yamal was a buzzing presence on the right, and forced a tidy save out of Emi Martinez inside the first 10 minutes. Otherwise, La Roja controlled proceedings without offering much in the way of quality. They were too cautious at times, reluctant to shoot. Marc Cucurella's lashed shot that skidded just wide of the post was the closest they came.

La Roja were much improved in the second half as they added attacking options. Nico Williams offered much-needed pace on the left while Ferran stretched the defence. But then Emiliano Martinez woke up. The Argentina 'keeper saw off a late series of Spain attacks with some tidy saves, enough to keep the game deadlocked until extra-time, before which Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

It was more of the same thereafter as Spain had the majority of the ball. Argentina sat back, but La Roja weren't clinical enough, missing chance after chance as Emiliano Martinez made saves aplenty.

Finally, Spain struck when Williams leapt higher than his man at the far post, and knocked the ball down for Ferran, who strode into space and smashed home. Argentina showed late life, but a heroic block from Pau Cubarsi in front of his own net ensured that there was no late drama.

GOAL rates Spain's players from New Jersey...

  • Marc Cucurella Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon (7/10):

    Came off his line well on a few occasions. Did not have a single save to make.

    Pedro Porro (7/10):

    Held width, kept the ball moving, but his final pass was seriously lacking for the most part.

    Pau Cubarsi (8/10):

    Sold the foul well that got Enzo Fernandez sent off. Covered the long ball well, and kept it tidy in possession, too. Made a miraculous late block to seal it.

    Aymeric Laporte (7/10):

    On the ball a lot, and kept it moving well enough. Never had much to do with the ball.

    Marc Cucrella (8/10):

    Excellent. Dealt with Messi well and offered a bit of attacking thrust. Up for the scrap, too. Consistently performs for his national side.

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  • RodriGetty

    Midfield

    Rodri (8/10):

    Magnificent pretty much the whole time. Ran the game from the middle of the park and controlled space effectively.

    Fabian Ruiz (6/10):

    Created a couple of chances, kept the Argentina midfield quiet.

    Dani Olmo (7/10):

    Emblematic of the Spain problem. Kept the ball well, made the right runs, but never put his foot through the ball when he had the chance.

  • Lamine YamalGetty

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Lively early on, and then Argentina resorted to trying to kick him off the park. Grew into the game later on and was a real threat.

    Mikel Oyarzabal (6/10):

    Twenty-five touches, 11 passes completed, and a couple of half-hearted attempts on goal. Magnificent on his day, but was a bit too cute and ineffective here.

    Alex Baena (6/10):

    Awkwardly deployed at left wing. Linked up nicely but didn't offer the injection of pace Spain needed.

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  • Luis De La FuenteGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Pedri (7/10):

    Offered a bit more attacking intent when he came on, which Spain badly needed.

    Ferran Torres (10/10):

    The hero on the day. Missed a couple of good chances before bagging the winner.

    Nico Williams (8/10):

    The spark plug off the bench. His pace and creativity changed the game, and gave Spain an extra attacking element when they looked short of ideas.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Threw himself about a bit. Missed a good chance.

    Martin Zubimendi (N/A):

    Extra midfield legs in extra time.

    Eric Garcia (N/A):

    Played the last 20 minutes or so at centre-back. Did a job.

    Luis De La Fuente (10/10):

    Victory! His side had plenty of control but not much in the way of attacking quality. Spain didn't deliver until extra-time, but he won't care. That's back to back major trophies.