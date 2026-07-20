Getty Images Sport
Rodri beats Lionel Messi to World Cup Golden Ball as Spain sweep individual awards after final victory over Argentina
Rodri cements legacy with Golden Ball triumph
Manchester City star Rodri has been named the best player of the tournament, taking home the prestigious Golden Ball award following Spain's narrow 1-0 victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium. The victory is particularly sweet for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who successfully navigated a grueling return from a ruptured ACL suffered nearly two years ago.
- Getty Images News
Rodri praise Spain's collective effort
Rodri reflected on Spain's achievement after receiving the Golden Ball, insisting the team's success mattered more than individual recognition. He also highlighted the significance of defeating Argentina on the biggest stage.
"This group is incredible," Rodri said, as quoted by ESPN. "We are two-time world champions. It's a tough feat, the hardest one to achieve. And we won it against a team like Argentina.
"I'm proud and I would love for new generations to see that it is possible. That a player who touches the sky and then plummets to hell is also capable of rising again. It is an example of overcoming adversity, and you have to believe. Honestly, it's incredible."
Spain dominate the tournament's top honours
Spain's success extended beyond the Golden Ball. Goalkeeper Simon collected the Golden Glove after producing one of the strongest defensive campaigns in World Cup history, while Barcelona defender Cubarsi edged club and international team-mate Lamine Yamal to the Best Young Player award.
Lionel Messi, who had hoped to become the first player to win three World Cup Golden Balls, missed out on the honour despite leading Argentina to a second successive final. Meanwhile, France forward Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with ten goals, although France ended the competition in fourth place.
- Getty
Spain look well placed for sustained success
Spain's World Cup triumph has strengthened the belief that this squad can remain among international football's leading teams for years to come. With experienced figures such as Rodri and Simon leading the group and young talents like Cubarsi and Yamal continuing to develop, Spain appear to have built a squad capable of competing for major honours well beyond this tournament.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting