Declan Rice recall is a no-brainer - but who starts on the wings?! How England SHOULD line up vs DR Congo as 2026 World Cup knockouts begin

The time for rotation, though, is over. Tuchel spent the first three games of the tournament making small allowances, perhaps even chucking in an experiment or two. Bukayo Saka wasn't ready? Noni Madueke would do. Can't decide between Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford? Rotate them. Out of right-backs due to a pretty poor oversight when it comes to basic squad building? Well...

We are now into the knockout stage, where experiments tend to be discouraged, and risks don't always pay off. It's now on Tuchel, in fact, to pick his best side and get them to play some good stuff together as they look to build some momentum for a run deep into the World Cup.

The good news is, we have a pretty good idea of what that looks like. Seven outfield players pick themselves, leaving questions at right-back, and the two wing positions. There are probably no controversial calls to be made here, but GOAL outlines the side Tuchel should pick when England take on DR Congo in the World Cup round of 32...