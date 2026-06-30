Harry Kane might win the Ballon d’Or - but Jude Bellingham has proven he is England’s answer to Lionel Messi with talismanic World Cup displays

Gabriel Clarke, upon hearing that song, gave Bellingham permission to leave early. And with one remark, 'I better go', he was off to that end of the pitch to be in front of the fans as they serenaded him. By that time, the rest of the England team was halfway down the tunnel, heading to the dressing room. But Bellingham got his deserved moment.

Bellingham finished with the most key passes, most completed dribbles, most tackles, a goal and an assist in England's 2-0 win over Panama. Across 70 impressive minutes, it was about as complete as midfield performances come. The quality has always been there with Bellingham - that much is for sure - but on Saturday, the swagger shone through.

Within the England squad, Harry Kane is the prime Ballon d'Or contender, and perhaps the overall favourite as he closes in on 70 goals for club and country since the start of the season. But in Bellingham, England have a do-it-all superstar who rarely shies away from the biggest moments; a talisman in the mould of some of the other greats who are gracing this tournament.

Bellingham has already willed England to two group-stage wins in North America. Continue that form, and he could well drag England to a few more before the summer is over.