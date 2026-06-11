Getty Images
Vincent Kompany gets his man! Bayern Munich reach 'breakthrough' in €65m pursuit of Germany defender
Bavarians close on marquee signing
Negotiations between Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl and Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche have progressed rapidly following weeks of intense talks. According to BILD, the two Bundesliga clubs have found common ground on a total package worth up to €65m (£56m), including potential performance-related add-ons. The substantial fee will elevate the 22-year-old into one of the most expensive signings in the illustrious history of the German record champions.
- Getty Images Sport
Kompany driving defensive pursuit
The structural framework of the deal is currently the only minor point of discussion separating the two sides before a formal announcement is made. Bayern prefer to heavily incentivise the final fee with bonuses, whereas Frankfurt are holding out for a higher guaranteed fixed amount. Internally, Kompany has been a driving force behind the pursuit, viewing the versatile Frankfurt star as an ideal asset who can function perfectly at full-back or push further forward down the left flank.
Smooth negotiations avoid saga
Club officials are eager to wrap up the formalities quickly, contrasting sharply with last summer's protracted transfer stand-off involving Nick Woltemade, who made a late switch to Newcastle from Stuttgart after months of public bartering with Bayern. Because Brown is currently stationed in the United States on international duty, organisational plans are being drawn up to conduct his mandatory medical examination directly on-site. The digital exchange of medical data between clubs ensures a swift completion can be achieved without disrupting Germany's campaign across the Atlantic.
- Getty Images
World Cup duties call
The dynamic defender is determined to finalise his domestic future immediately to focus entirely on international commitments without any lingering distractions. Brown is strongly tipped to secure a starting spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who value his tactical flexibility and high-intensity style.
Germany kick off their tournament against Curacao on Sunday, with the player expecting his landmark move to Bavaria to be made official concurrently.
How far will Germany go at the World Cup?
68 Votes