Germany squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Germany's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Four-time world champions Germany will enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of Europe's traditional powerhouses.

The German national team last won the World Cup in 2014, famously humiliating hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final before defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final at the Maracana to bring the ultimate prize back to Berlin. However, since that triumph, Germany have experienced a significant slump in form at major international tournaments.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Die Mannschaft were shockingly eliminated in the group stages, a disappointment they repeated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being drawn into a group of death alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Nevertheless, Germany possess a squad filled with high-quality players, including some of the most exciting young talents in Europe. This makes them a dangerous opponent despite their recent shortcomings at the big stage.

It will be interesting to see how Julian Nagelsmann utilizes this group of players and how far Germany can go in the tournament next year.

GOAL takes a look at the players at their disposal.