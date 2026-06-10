According to Sport Bild, Saudi Arabian clubs have approached the German record champions and their Canadian player about a potential summer transfer.
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A change of heart for Vincent Kompany: could FC Bayern Munich now command a massive transfer fee for Alphonso Davies?
Talks have reportedly already taken place at Säbener Straße between club representatives, allegedly concerning the "terms of a possible transfer". However, no concrete deal has been reached as yet.
Although he signed a contract extension in early 2025, keeping him at the club until 2030, Davies is now a subject of debate in Munich. His hefty annual salary, reported to be 15 million euros, and recurring injuries have led Bayern to consider selling the left-back.
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Davies is no longer uncontroversial at Bayern Munich.
Since tearing his cruciate ligament in spring 2025, Davies has struggled to stay fit. Recurrent muscle injuries have sidelined him, and his latest thigh problem is expected to rule him out of the World Cup with Canada.
As a result, FC Bayern Munich has reportedly had a change of heart under coach Vincent Kompany. Once a vocal supporter of Davies, Kompany had long resisted signing another left-back but now views a new arrival as the top priority for the position.
Should a suitable transfer offer arrive, Bayern would now be open to discussions. The virtually unlimited financial firepower of several Saudi Arabian clubs could facilitate a swift agreement between the parties.
Nevertheless, Davies himself is unlikely to agree to a move to the Saudi Pro League; at just 25, the Canadian remains in his prime and is still widely regarded as one of the world's top full-backs.
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FC Bayern are reportedly keen to secure the signing of Nathaniel Brown.
Should he leave Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown is being lined up as a ready-made replacement. Reports claim Bayern have already agreed terms with the Germany international, although talks between FCB and SGE are still ongoing.
Frankfurt are holding out for around €60 million, while the German record champions hope to pay slightly less. The 22-year-old has so far brushed off the speculation while focusing on the World Cup with the DFB squad: "It doesn't affect me," he said. "My focus is entirely on the national team, and I'm looking forward to being part of the World Cup."
According to Sport Bild, though, Brown views a switch to Kompany and Bayern as his preferred option; he has no interest in moving to other suitors such as Real Madrid, Arsenal or Manchester City this summer. The report adds that Kompany has tracked the forward for years and tried to sign him while managing Burnley.
Bayern are said to have opened talks with Brown's camp even before the winter break; his display in Frankfurt's 0-3 loss to Munich in October 2025 reportedly left a lasting impression on the Bayern hierarchy. On that October afternoon, Brown went toe-to-toe with Michael Olise and contained the exceptional Munich attacker just as he had silenced Lamine Yamal in the Champions League meeting with Barcelona.