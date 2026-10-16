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What Brenden Aaronson must add to avoid being outgrown by Leeds - with USMNT star ‘not quite fitting in’ at present
Aaronson has become an impact substitute for Leeds
Aaronson opened the 2026-27 campaign in Leeds’ XI, after penning fresh terms, but was last included from the off in a top-flight fixture back on August 30 in a 1-1 draw with Brentford. His goal account for the season was opened when starting and netting in a Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea in early September.
Bench duty has been taken in since then, with the 25-year-old being used as a second-half rotation option in meetings with Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Arsenal. His tireless running can be a useful quality to bring on against tired legs.
Leeds, though, are aiming high and being tipped by many to mount a challenge for European qualification this season. Shrewd requirement has allowed the Whites to kick on since securing promotion as Championship title winners in 2025.
In order to remain on an upward trajectory, more business will need to be completed across upcoming transfer windows. It is likely that greater creativity and goal threat will be sought at some stage - which could work against Aaronson.
He has never been prolific, with a wide attacking role often being filled, but needs to offer greater end product - including assists - if his long-term value to the collective cause is going to be underlined.
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USMNT star challenged to register more goals & assists
Kilgallon admits as much, with the former Leeds defender - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL as the latest Premier League odds at BetUS keep all bases covered - saying when asked if Aaronson needs to raise his game to avoid being left behind: “You're bang on.
“You look at that and you go, ‘yeah, he never stops running, he's after you, if he loses a ball, he's the first one to get after it and win it, he's work-ready’. He's fantastic. When he is on the ball, he is tidy.
“He does make good runs off it. He stretches teams. But that next level, he needs to add some goals, doesn't he? He needs to add some assists. And that's maybe why you've seen him on the bench at the minute.
“The competition is crazy in that Leeds United squad now. There's two, three good players in every position. So you need to be adding goals and assists to your resume if you are playing in that position that he does.”
Kilgallon added on the challenges that Aaronson faces: “At the start, everyone was going, ‘he was lightweight, he'd get knocked off it’. But Farke always started him. And then I heard around that, in training, that he's the best player by a mile.
“But do you know what? Sometimes the crowd are on your back a little bit and it can stop you from performing. I think his confidence was low. But honestly, he's been really, really good, especially last season.
“But [Anton] Stach is six foot two, [Ao] Tanaka's a little bit smaller, Leeds United are a big and strong team. I'm just thinking at the minute, Aaronson isn't quite fitting in. But he needs to score some more goals and assist more.”
Calvert-Lewin requires assistance in the attacking department
The same can be said for several of Aaronson’s team-mates, with England international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to carry much of the goal-getting burden at Elland Road by himself.
Kilgallon said of attacking responsibilities needing to be shared: “You've got [Noah] Okafor now, who is a real threat. He's going to be someone who's going to be a top player. He really is. I see things in him. He's only still young.
“There's a few more who need to start helping big Calvert-Lewin out with the goals, that's for sure. But, do you know what? Calvert-Lewin, for me, the goals are absolutely fantastic, they really are, and everyone goes on about it, But I tell you what, it makes that team play even better with him up top. He stretches the other teams, you can go a little bit longer into him. If you're out wide, you can cross it.
“It makes a lot of the players' minds up very quickly when he's in the team. It's not just his goals, it's the way Leeds United play. And when he's in the team, they're so much better.”
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Leeds fixtures 2026-27: Man Utd at Elland Road next up
Leeds suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season last time out when going down 2-1 at title holders Arsenal. They remain seventh in the table and have another mouth-watering contest next on their schedule.
Manchester United, with pressure mounting on Michael Carrick, are due at Elland Road on Sunday for what promises to be a lively affair. Aaronson, who scored in a home date with the Red Devils last year, will be hoping to figure prominently in that contest - offering much-needed support for line-leading No.9 Calvert-Lewin.
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