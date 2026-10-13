‘Stop Bruno Fernandes, you stop Man Utd’ - Leeds ready to pile pressure on Michael Carrick if under-fire Red Devils boss makes it to War of the Roses clash at Elland Road

Carrick is clinging to his job in Manchester as United enter a run of three successive away fixtures - with the first of those taking the Red Devils to Madrid for a Champions League meeting with Atletico on Tuesday.

Asked if Leeds will want to be the ones to put the final nail in Carrick’s coffin, Kilgallon added: “He's under a lot of pressure isn't he and the performance that I saw against Tottenham, especially first half, is not looking too good for him.

“What's strange is that as a player and a character he comes across as someone who would be able to get that team together at Manchester United. I just don't feel like there's any team bonding. It's a strange set up there.

“I don't know what's going to happen to him. Are they playing for him? I'm not sure. I just think there's a couple of bad eggs in that changing room to be honest. It needs a couple of people to get it together and sort it out and I thought Michael Carrick would be able to do that as the character he is.

“If they start like they did against Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday, Leeds United will be 3-0 up. Leeds have got players that will punish them easily. [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin up there, [Noah] Okafor, they won't miss the chances that Tottenham did.

“You know how big this game is, especially for Leeds fans. Michael Carrick will know that. He'll have played at Elland Road for Man United and knows how hostile it is. He needs to get them sorted very quickly to perform against Leeds United because Leeds will be well up for this.

“This is a game for Leeds United fans and the team. When it comes out on fixtures day, it's the first team they look for. They've been waiting for this game since the start of the season. They're going to have a big job on their hands, Man United, at Elland Road on Sunday.”