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Why Brenden Aaronson’s new Leeds contract is more than a transfer fee ploy - with USMNT star considered to have ‘worked on his weaknesses’ in the Premier League
Relegation to new contract via loan spell & Championship title win
Aaronson endured a tough start to his spell at Elland Road, with relegation out of the Premier League being suffered at the end of his debut campaign. The American midfielder was quick to jump ship at that point, as he headed for a loan spell in Germany.
He returned to West Yorkshire ready to do his bit for the collective cause, but had plenty of sceptics in the stands to win over. He made a good go of that when helping Leeds to win the Championship title in 2024-25.
Four goals were recorded in the top-flight last season, with the hard-working 25-year-old full of running in a Whites team that have become famed for their energetic press and constant on-field harassing of opponents.
A home World Cup experience was then taken in with the United States, before heading back to England and putting pen to paper on a new deal. Aaronson started the 2026-27 campaign in Daniel Farke’s starting XI, but has been on the bench for Leeds’ last four Premier League fixtures.
The odd question has been asked of his future, ahead of another transfer window opening in January, with those at Elland Road having ensured that the price tag around Aaronson’s neck remains high - as he is now tied to them until 2029.
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Leeds have ensured that Aaronson's asking price remains high
Asked about an extended stay for the New Jersey native, ex-Whites defender Kilgallon - who was speaking courtesy of odds on football matches that have all Premier League bases covered - told GOAL: “When he came to Leeds United, he got a lot of stick. The fans weren't having him. But I tell you what, he's turned it round.
“Last season, he was always on the team sheet for Farke. He played his heart out and he deserved his new contract. He really did. I don't think it's anything to do with keeping his price up. He earned the right.
“You have to build, don't you, for your second year in the Premier League? I think other players have come in, other midfielders have come in. At the minute, he's on the bench, but you need a strong squad.
“If Leeds United are going to stay up in the Premier League and kick on, you have to have four or five top midfielders. Then it's up to you when you are in the team to keep your shirt. That is what these boys are doing. [Ao] Tanaka against Arsenal, my God. What was he drinking the night before? We all need a bit of that! He was fantastic, never stopped running. [Anton] Stach’s a top player, [Ethan] Ampadu.
“He's just got to bide his time at the minute. But he'll be back in. There were a few question marks on him when he signed. He looked a little bit lightweight, a little bit weak, but he's definitely earned the right for a new contract. He's worked on his weaknesses.”
USMNT star convinced that he can make a positive contribution
Aaronson believes that he can contribute significantly to the collective cause, telling Leeds’ official website after signing his new contract: “The way I am in my career, my last season that I had at the club, I think I am on a trajectory that I want to be at. I am continuing to get better and I feel good right now. I want to keep getting better and better. I am always aiming to be the best player that I can be so that means more goals, more assists.
“Off of last season, I can’t speak enough about how amazing it was. It was a fantastic group to come back up into the Premier League and have another shot at it for myself. I think we competed at such a high level through the toughest games in the league.
“This season, we have added more signings. We have brought in so many great players. I think that is just going to add to the quality of the group and push us even higher. The depth that we have in this team is amazing, too, so we can rely on the full team. I think the sky is the limit. Of course, seeing what the club’s ambitions are, having a record signing coming in, the plans of the stadium, it is amazing. I think it is such an exciting time to be a part of this club.”
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Leeds fixtures 2026-27: Home date with Man Utd next up
Aaronson will be desperate to figure prominently in Leeds’ next fixture, as they prepare to welcome old adversaries Manchester United to Elland Road on Sunday. The Red Devils will cross the Pennines with head coach Michael Carrick falling under mounting pressure.
The Whites’ American playmaker found the target in a home date with United last season, as they played out a 1-1 draw, and are aware of the need to rotate occasionally in order to keep everyone fresh in what could become a serious push for European qualification.
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