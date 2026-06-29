‘He was like Lionel Messi!’ - Leeds advised against inviting offers for USMNT star Brenden Aaronson in summer transfer window

Aaronson arrived in West Yorkshire during the summer of 2022 as an exciting prospect, with a £25 million ($33m) transfer fee changing hands. His debut campaign, which delivered only one goal, was to end in disappointment as Leeds suffered relegation out of the Premier League.

Supporters did not take kindly to seeing some players immediately jump ship, with Aaronson heading to Germany on loan at Union Berlin. He returned to Championship plans in 2024-25, but had much to prove and continued to attract unwelcome attention for a while.

A title-winning campaign helped to get a few back on board, but questions were still asked of whether the 25-year-old was cut out for life among the elite. His hard-running, and four goals, helped to turn the tide in 2025-26 - while securing a spot in his country’s plans for a home World Cup finals.