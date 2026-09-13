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Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Benjamin Sesko reveals relief over troublesome shin injury after marking Man Utd return with Champions League goal

B. Sesko
Manchester United
Premier League

Benjamin Sesko has expressed his immense relief after overcoming a persistent shin injury to make a goalscoring return to the Manchester United starting line-up. The Slovenian forward found the net during the Red Devils' emphatic 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah, marking his first start of the season with a clinical performance.

  • Overcoming the injury nightmare

    Sesko believes his persistent fitness struggles are finally a thing of the past after a frustrating period on the sidelines. The Slovenian international has been plagued by a troublesome shin issue that truncated his debut season and severely disrupted his pre-season preparations. However, following his impactful return to the starting XI in the Champions League, the young forward is confident that he has turned a corner physically.

    Reflecting on the medical staff's cautious approach to his recovery, Sesko emphasised that the patient strategy was essential to avoid a recurring setback. He explained the rationale behind the delay in his return to the first-team fold, stating: "It was basically just to make sure that it doesn't get worse because this was kind of a problem. We just need a little bit longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again. And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision, and now it's healed, so it's perfect. It was shin."

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    The root cause of the setback

    The injury was not merely a sudden occurrence but rather the result of physical impact combined with the high intensity of Premier League football. Sesko revealed that the problem originated during the latter stages of the previous campaign, where a combination of external contact and his own physical output led to the breakdown. It was a difficult end to a season in which he had managed to register 12 goals despite the adaptation challenges.

    "I got a kick last season, but it was also a little bit of an overload from myself. So basically, that was it," the 23-year-old forward revealed.

  • Settling into life at Old Trafford

    Despite the injury frustrations, Sesko insists he is now fully settled in Manchester and enjoying his football more than ever. The transition from Germany to England is a significant step for any young athlete, and the striker admitted that his first year was a whirlwind of new experiences and challenges. Now in his second season, he feels a sense of belonging that was perhaps missing during the early months of his United career.

    Speaking about his current state of mind, Sesko said: "Way better, especially than last season. I changed a country. Everything was new for me. Now for me it's like I'm really enjoying it. I'm really happy here. I love life here. I have teammates that are perfect. I can't really complain about anything."

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    The patient path to Manchester

    Sesko’s journey to the Theatre of Dreams could have started much earlier, as United had tracked him since he was a 16-year-old prospect. However, the forward and his representatives opted for a more gradual climb up the European football ladder, moving from Red Bull Salzburg to Leipzig before finally making the move to the Premier League. It was a calculated decision designed to ensure he was ready for the immense pressure that comes with representing one of the world's biggest clubs.

    "It was just basically the moment that we decided because I think it was important. It would be a little bit too huge of a step for me to jump from, let’s say, Austria or Slovenia directly to Manchester United. So I just needed those steps to get better and better and I’m finally here," he concluded.

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