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Perfection in M16! Benjamin Sesko fires warning to City as Red Devils cruise on Champions League comeback
Red Devils mark Champions League return in style
Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League after a three-year absence with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah at Old Trafford. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring before Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage during a dominant first-half display.
Benjamin Sesko added a third on the stroke of half-time before Lisandro Martinez netted his first Old Trafford goal to complete the scoring.
Patrick Dorgu also featured as United earned a satisfying opening victory in front of their home supporters.
- News Images
Sesko breakdown on rounding the keeper
Sesko grabbed his second goal in as many matches, following up his weekend strike against Everton with a composed finish. The Slovenian forward capitalized on a rushing Stas Pokatilov, rounding the Sabah goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the empty net.
Speaking post-match to TNT Sports, the striker expressed his joy at converting the opportunity and cap off a clinical team move.
"I saw him rushing out and I was quite overjoyed to take the ball away from him to make the goal a little bit easier," Sesko explained. "Of course, I'm happy."
Striker praises shared goalscoring responsibility
Having four different goalscorers on the scoresheet highlighted United's attacking depth and versatility across the front line. Sesko emphasized that sharing the goalscoring load across the squad provides a massive boost for momentum and overall team morale.
The forward praised the electric atmosphere generated by the supporters inside M16 during their European return.
"It was perfect for everyone, especially our fans," Sesko noted. "It means a lot to them, especially to see so many goals. I think it's important, especially when everyone can score a goal."
- AFP
United build confidence ahead of Manchester derby
With three points secured on their European return, United immediately shift their focus back to Premier League duties. The Red Devils host leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in a highly anticipated derby clash.
Sesko remains confident that the decisive European win provides the ideal springboard for their domestic challenge.
"The confidence boost here is definitely big," Sesko added. "Now, it's important to recover very well and obviously focus on the derby."
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