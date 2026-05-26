Bayern Munich prepare sensational swap deal offer to Newcastle in attempt to finally land Anthony Gordon

Nubel is scheduled to return to the Allianz Arena this summer, remaining under contract with Bayern until June 2030 following a loan spell at Stuttgart. However, the 29-year-old has no future in Munich as the club locks in Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig, and Sven Ulreich. Confirming the internal stance, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund stated: "We've had discussions with his management and Alex is also aware of our plans. We're heading into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan."