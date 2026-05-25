Regarding the transfer of their target player: FC Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a spectacular swap deal

His loan spell at VfB Stuttgart ends on 30 June, and it is already clear that he has no future with either the Swabians or the German record champions. "We've had discussions with his management and Alex is also aware of our plans," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund stated after the club's final Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln, referring to Neuer, his deputy Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich. "We're heading into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan."

In return, according to media reports, Gordon's club Newcastle United are looking for a new man between the posts. Sky reported, for instance, that Newcastle have set their sights on Robin Risser of RC Lens. The price tag: 30 to 40 million euros.

By contrast, Nübel would cost considerably less: the Magpies would merely need to lower their asking price for Gordon and meet Bayern halfway. It is understood that Newcastle are holding out for the equivalent of more than 80 million euros for the 25-year-old.