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Barcelona waiting on Julian Alvarez to make the next move as La Liga champions stand by transfer deadline
Laporta sets the clock ticking
Laporta has turned up the heat on Alvarez, confirming that the club's interest in the Argentine forward has a definitive expiration date. The Blaugrana have reportedly placed a staggering €100 million offer on the table, but they are unwilling to let the pursuit disrupt their wider recruitment strategy led by sporting director Deco.
According to AS, the president has given a deadline of the end of July to resolve the Alvarez transfer saga. This ultimatum is designed to prevent a long, drawn-out saga that could leave the La Liga champions short-handed if a deal fails to materialise late in the window.£50 bonus
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Atletico remain firm on sale stance
On the other side of the divide, Atletico have shown no signs of buckling under the pressure from Catalonia. The hierarchy at the Metropolitano has consistently maintained that their star striker is not for sale at any price, regardless of the figures being mentioned in the media. The Rojiblancos are currently refusing to entertain any negotiations, treating the €100m offer as irrelevant to their plans for the future.
Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the CEO of Atletico, has been particularly vocal in his criticism of the Catalan club's tactics, while president Enrique Cerezo hit back at recent claims from Laporta. "Joan Laporta is a good friend, he’s a great president, and he knows very well, as do all of you, where Julian Alvarez will be playing next year," he said.
The ball in Julian’s court
With both clubs entrenched in their respective positions, the focus has shifted entirely back to Alvarez himself. The striker has already dropped hints about his future during the World Cup, stating his desire for a transfer to fulfill "his dream," but he has remained largely silent since the tournament ended to avoid further controversy.
Barcelona are convinced that a formal request from the player is the only thing that can break the current deadlock. Without direct pressure from Alvarez, any hope of a negotiation between the two clubs is viewed as a pipe dream.
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Decisive days for Deco’s planning
As the July deadline approaches, the tension is palpable for all parties involved in this high-stakes transfer battle. Barcelona’s sporting department requires certainty to either move forward with Alvarez or pivot to their "exciting" alternatives. Deco is keen to have the squad settled before the competitive action begins, and the ticking clock is now his biggest enemy. Everything now points toward a tense return to Madrid once Alvarez completes his post-World Cup holiday.
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