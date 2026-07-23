Barcelona confirm Karim Adeyemi signing on long-term contract as Borussia Dortmund explain why they agreed to sell star forward

Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken has outlined the reasoning behind selling their star forward, who was entering the final year of his contract. Speaking to the club's official website, Ricken stressed that the deal suited all parties once the player expressed his desire for a move to Camp Nou.

He stated: "Karim has been an important part of Borussia Dortmund for the past four years. We reached the Champions League final with him in 2024. Nevertheless, this summer we agreed that both Karim and we wanted to pursue different paths in the future. When Karim approached us with the desire to move to FC Barcelona, ​​we agreed after considering all of Borussia Dortmund's interests. We wish Karim and his family all the best for the future."