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No chance! Arsenal transfer for Vinicius Junior ruled out as ex-Real Madrid star Michael Owen sees Brazilian forward happy not being ‘main man’ alongside Kylian Mbappe
Transfer fee: How much would Vinicius Jr cost?
It is that individual ambition, and the lack of fresh terms at Santiago Bernabeu, that has set a surprising summer transfer saga in motion. Vinicius, with less than 12 months left to run on his contract, finds himself at an important career crossroads.
If no extension is to be penned in the Spanish capital, then Real will have no choice but to invite offers and sanction a sale. They are, with Jose Mourinho calling the shots once more, being backed into a corner.
Arsenal are seemingly ready to take advantage of that, as a €150 million (£129m/$173m) switch is mooted, with Mikel Arteta looking to make marquee additions to a squad that has already restored domestic dominance in England.
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Why Vinicius Jr move to Arsenal is unlikely
Asked if there are any concerns regarding Vinicius and a fresh start in the Premier League - given that he has never graced that division before - ex-Liverpool and Madrid striker Owen, who now helps UK gamblers compare online casinos as the British ambassador for Casino.org, told GOAL: “It would be a statement. I don't think it'll happen. I don't think there's any chance of it happening.
“But if it did, then it would be a statement signing, absolutely. One of the best in their position in the world, if not the best. And it's probably a position that Arsenal could do with strengthening. Obviously, they've lost [Leandro] Trossard, so it is an area. But I wouldn't be so concerned about him not playing in the Premier League. I just think he's just world-class and top players can do it. I just can't see it.”
Vinicius Jr operating alongside Mbappe in Madrid
Ego may be playing a role in Vinicius’ standoff in Madrid, with the South American superstar eager to be the main character in any sporting production that he graces. As things stand, Kylian Mbappe has become the leading ‘Galactico’ in Real’s galaxy of stars.
Quizzed on whether that stance could work in Arsenal’s favour, as they seek to pull off a considerable recruitment coup, Owen added: “I suppose everyone wants to be the main man. But not to the detriment of being the best player in a sh*t team.
“If you're going to be the second best player, it means you're going to win the league all the time. And I think you don't mind that. All great players have got egos and want to be the best and want to be the match winner, nothing new there. And he's absolutely one of the very best in the world. So is Mbappe. But they've played together for quite a while already and scored plenty of goals and played pretty well. I just can't see it. I can't see Arsenal signing a player like that.”
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Who could Arsenal target as an alternative to Vinicius Jr?
Vinicius has been quiet when it comes to discussions regarding his own future, with no statements being made in public. He is merely watching on from afar as speculation rages around him.
He may be biding his time before committing to a lucrative new contract - one that keeps him in Spain for the peak years of his career - with Arsenal ultimately set to be left empty-handed as they are forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements on the left side of their attacking unit.
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