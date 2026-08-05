Vinicius Junior closes in on lucrative Real Madrid contract extension to end Arsenal transfer hopes

According to Sky Sports News, Vinicius is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu after holding highly positive discussions with Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Spanish club have reportedly improved their contract offer to the forward during meetings at their training ground.

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of retaining the player after proposing a substantial salary increase, which would see him earn £18.5 million per year.

Talks over an extension to an agreement that expires next June first began in January 2025. Arsenal have pushed heavily to complete a sensational transfer, matching his initial wage demands, but the new offer from the Spanish giants has completely changed the trajectory of these prolonged negotiations.



