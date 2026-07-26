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When Arsenal will make their latest play for ‘perfect midfielder’ Bruno Guimaraes - with an update on the Gunners’ transfer plans being delivered
Arsenal prepare to intensify Guimaraes pursuit
Arsenal are set to step up their pursuit of Newcastle captain Guimaraes, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that fresh negotiations between the clubs are expected to begin next week.
The Brazil international has emerged as one of Arteta's leading transfer priorities this summer, with reports suggesting that Arsenal are preparing a £70 million bid as they look to test Newcastle's resolve and secure a deal for the 28-year-old. Romano also said personal terms have already been agreed between Arsenal and Guimaraes, meaning the focus now shifts to reaching an agreement with Newcastle.£50 bonus
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The Gunners' transfer plan outlined
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Arsenal are ready to push forward with negotiations after identifying Guimaraes as a key target. "Arsenal want Bruno. Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority. So, Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week," he said. "Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project."
Providing an update on Guimaraes' stance, Romano added: "The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. So, Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement. But now, Bruno is keen. Arsenal are ready, depends on the agreement with Newcastle."
He concluded: "Arsenal are not giving up. Arsenal are ready to go strong for Bruno Guimaraes. So, it's going to be a crucial moment for this negotiation."
Links to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior emerge
While the pursuit of Guimaraes remains the primary focus, audacious links to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior have sparked a frenzy among the Arsenal fanbase. Prying the Brazilian away from the Bernabeu presents an astronomical financial hurdle, with Los Blancos reportedly slapping a €160 million price tag on their talisman to deter potential suitors. Should a blockbuster exit materialise, the Spanish giants have reportedly already identified RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as a contingency plan.
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Crucial days ahead in the transfer market
Attention now turns to negotiations between Arsenal and Newcastle. Although personal terms are reportedly already in place, the clubs must still reach an agreement before any transfer can be completed. If the Gunners can swiftly finalise the agreement, securing their top target would represent a massive statement of intent ahead of the new campaign for the reigning champions. Arsenal are fully aware of the player’s desire to move and will look to ensure the deal does not stall in the crucial days ahead.
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