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Arsenal pivot to surprise Barcelona attacker after missing out on blockbuster Vinicius Junior transfer
Gunners face frustration in forward search
Arsenal's summer recruitment drive has been productive, with Bruno Guimaraes set to join Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier, and Christos Tzolis at the Emirates. However, the search for an elite wide forward has proven far more difficult for Mikel Arteta. The north London side recently saw Chelsea secure Morgan Rogers, while their pursuit of Bradley Barcola has hit a major roadblock as the Paris Saint-Germain star has reportedly decided that he favours a move to Anfield over the Emirates.
Perhaps most damaging was the collapse of their ambitious pursuit of Vinicius Junior. Arsenal had been closely monitoring the Brazilian's situation at Real Madrid, hoping to capitalise on his expiring contract. Those dreams were extinguished when the winger officially announced a massive contract extension that keeps him at the Bernabeu until June 2032.
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Arteta identifies Torres as Plan B
With their primary targets no longer attainable, Arsenal are now "exploring" a move for Torres, according to CaughtOffside. The former Manchester City man is a familiar face to Arteta and offers the versatility the Gunners crave in the final third. While Torres has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, a deal has yet to be finalised.
CaughOffside journalist Mark Brus has provided insight into the club's internal discussions regarding the 26-year-old. Brus explained: "Two separate sources told me that Arsenal have reached out to Torres’ representatives as well to ask to be kept informed on his movement this summer. Others, however, say it’s more the case that Arsenal have internally discussed the former Manchester City forward and are keeping an eye on his situation from afar."
Torres puts pressure on Barcelona hierarchy
The player himself has added fuel to the fire by challenging Barcelona to prove they want to keep him. During the club's pre-season tour of the United States, Torres made it clear that he expects the Blaugrana to initiate talks if they value his contribution. Speaking to Sportico, Torres stated: "Barca has to show they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed."
The Spaniard also acknowledged the flattering nature of being linked with other elite European clubs. Addressing the rumours surrounding his future and the possibility of a move to the Parc des Princes, the forward remarked: "Each time that these teams want you, it is something good." However, Torres remains in a strong position due to his current contract length, adding: "I have a contract with Barca. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but the good thing is that, since I have a contract, I can wait and decide for myself."
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Competitive race for the Spaniard's signature
Arsenal are not the only Premier League side monitoring the situation at the Spotify Camp Nou. Local rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Torres. The club's hierarchy will likely continue to monitor the situation closely, weighing up whether to formalise their interest into a concrete offer before the deadline.
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