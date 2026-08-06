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It's over! Vinicius ends Real Madrid exit talk by signing new contract until 2032
Commitment to the Bernabeu project
Real Madrid have successfully navigated a period of significant uncertainty by securing the signature of Vinicius on a new contract. Doubts had heavily surrounded the Brazilian's future at the club - particularly following the signing of Yan Diomande for an astronomical sum, around €125 million - compounding the precarious position created by him entering the final year of his previous agreement.
Negotiations between the two parties had been ongoing for over a year without reaching a resolution, leading to a sense of urgency within the club's board. With Vinicius heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days, Real Madrid had reportedly issued an ultimatum to the Brazilian, making it clear that the most recent offer on the table was their final one - a high-stakes standoff that ultimately concluded with the player signing a new contract until 2032.
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A major victory for Jose Mourinho
For manager Jose Mourinho, resolving this contractual standoff was a primary objective before the start of the new domestic campaign. Yesterday's meeting finally brought the two sides closer together and restored calm to a saga that had dragged on far too long, achieving the Portuguese coach's main goal of eliminating distractions within the dressing room. With Vinicius now tied down long-term alongside the arrival of Diomande, Mourinho possesses a formidable offensive arsenal that ranks among the most lethal in world football.
The competition for places in the starting eleven will be fiercer than ever following this renewal. While Vinicius is guaranteed a starring role, other talented individuals like Arda Guler may find playing time harder to come by despite impressive pre-season performances. The club's official statement highlighted the player's immense contribution, noting that he has become 'one of the most important players in one of the most successful stages of our history.'
The official club statement
The Spanish giants confirmed the news through a comprehensive official statement released on Thursday evening. It read: 'Real Madrid C. F. and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2032. Vinicius Jr. arrived at Real Madrid in July 2018, aged 18.'
The club also took the opportunity to list the numerous individual accolades and team honors the Brazilian has accrued during his tenure in the capital. In his eight seasons wearing the jersey, he has played 375 matches, scored 128 goals, and won 14 titles: two Champions League trophies, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.
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Establishing a legacy in Madrid
Vinicius Junior's journey from a promising teenager to a global icon is a testament to his development at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since his arrival in 2018, he has evolved into a clinical finisher and a reliable playmaker under several different managers, with his big-stage impact highlighted by goals in multiple Champions League finals. During this period with Real Madrid, Vinicius won The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2024, was named the Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024, Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022, and Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022 - achievements that cement his status as a modern club legend.
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