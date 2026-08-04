Torres has made a significant statement regarding his long-term future at the club, placing the burden of responsibility on the Blaugrana hierarchy to initiate contract negotiations. Speaking during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, the 26-year-old Spaniard was candid about his situation, suggesting that he is waiting for a clear signal from the club's directors that he remains a fundamental part of their sporting project moving forward.

During an interview with Sportico as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Torres was asked directly about the possibility of signing a new deal with the Catalan giants. "Barca has to show they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed," Torres stated.







