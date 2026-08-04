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'Barca has to show they want me' - Ferran Torres issues contract challenge to Barcelona amid PSG transfer links
Torres puts pressure on Barcelona hierarchy
Torres has made a significant statement regarding his long-term future at the club, placing the burden of responsibility on the Blaugrana hierarchy to initiate contract negotiations. Speaking during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, the 26-year-old Spaniard was candid about his situation, suggesting that he is waiting for a clear signal from the club's directors that he remains a fundamental part of their sporting project moving forward.
During an interview with Sportico as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Torres was asked directly about the possibility of signing a new deal with the Catalan giants. "Barca has to show they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed," Torres stated.
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PSG links and external admiration
Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move for the versatile attacker as they look to bolster their own offensive options. The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, and the player himself seems flattered by the attention from such a high-profile suitor.
Addressing the rumors linking him with a move to the Parc des Princes, Torres admitted that the interest from abroad serves as a confidence boost, even if his immediate priority remains unchanged. "Each time that these teams want you, it is something good," Torres remarked.
Contractual security provides breathing room
Despite the external noise and the challenge he has issued to the Barcelona board, Torres is in a position of relative strength due to the length of his existing contract. Unlike other players who might be forced into a decision by an expiring deal, the valenciano feels he has the luxury of time to evaluate his options carefully.
He emphasized that his current deal allows him to maintain control over his own destiny, regardless of what the rumor mill might suggest. "I have a contract with Barça. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but the good thing is that, since I have a contract, I can wait and decide for myself," he concluded.
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The road ahead for Torres at Camp Nou
As Barcelona continue their preparations for the upcoming domestic and European campaigns, the focus will inevitably shift back to the pitch. However, the club must now decide whether to meet Torres demand for a show of faith or risk the situation becoming a distraction as the season progresses. For now, Torres is focused on the task at hand in the United States, but he has left no doubt that his long-term allegiance to Barcelona depends on how much the club is willing to fight to keep him in their colors for the years to come, and evaluating all available options before fully committing to Hansi Flick's project for the 2026-27 season, especially given the interest from other European giants.
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