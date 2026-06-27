Argentina's 'Messi-dependencia': Defending champions can't solely rely on Leo despite wondrous start to 2026 World Cup

Lionel Scaloni has built his team around an ageing superstar and the results speak for themselves. The Albiceleste have won back-to-back Copa America titles and are now bidding to win a second consecutive World Cup too, meaning there's been no national debate in Argentina over the merits of continuing to count on an attacker in the twilight of his career.

Messi is no Cristiano Ronaldo. He is not just "another player" in Scaloni's squad. After years of having his captaincy credentials questioned, the diminutive No.10 has grown in stature over the past five years. Now, Messi is Argentina's undisputed leader, no longer just a provider of goals and assists, but also their primary source of inspiration, "the reason every team-mate walks onto the pitch thinking the impossible is possible", as Ibrahimovic put it.

"Greatness is not when everything depends on you," the Swede added. "It's when everyone becomes better because you're there." What happens when he's not, though? That's the big question hanging over this Argentina side as the knockout stages approach - but Saturday's clash with Jordan might provide us with an answer.