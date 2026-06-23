Julian Alvarez wants a transfer! Atletico Madrid star says sale 'best for everyone' in desperate plea for 'dream' Barcelona move

The versatile attacker chose to break his silence immediately after helping Argentina to a comfortable 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria.

He told ESPN: "I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atletico] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."