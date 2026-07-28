DFB-Pokal
DFB-Pokal Overview
DFB-Pokal, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Lyon
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|21
|2
|Aston Villa
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|21
|3
|FC Midtjylland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|10
|19
|4
|Bétis Séville
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
|5
|FC Porto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Bayern Munich are the most successful team in the history of the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarians have triumphed in the competition in 20 times.
A total of 64 teams feature in the annual DFB-Pokal competition. The tournament is spread across six rounds to determine the winners. Bayer Leverkusen are the current holders of the title.
Defensive midfielder Miroslav Votava holds the record for most appearances in DFB-Pokal history with 79 appearances.
Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller holds the record for most goals in the DFB-Pokal with an astonishing record of 78 goals in just 62 appearances.
Marco Reus, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Muller, Gerd Muller, Manuel Neuer, Franz Beckenbauer, and Oliver Kahn are among the most famous players in DFB-Pokal history.
Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Julian Nagelsmann, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Peter Bosz, Louis van Gaal and Hansi Flick are some of the prominent managers to have featured in the DFB-Pokal.