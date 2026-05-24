Kane netted ten of those goals, underlining his status as Munich's talisman in the 3–0 final win over VfB Stuttgart. Olise chipped in with two goals and Diaz added three more, taking the team's tally to 15.

The other two goals, raising the tally to 17, came in the round of 16, when Ilyas Ansah and Diogo Leite each put the ball into their own net, gifting Bayern a 3-2 win over Union Berlin.

Such a scenario is a genuine rarity in the DFB-Pokal era: only once before has such a small group of scorers been enough to secure the trophy. In 1968/69, Bayern lifted the trophy with goals from only two players: club legend Gerd Müller (seven) and Rainer Ohlhauser (one).