WSL - Game Week 3 18 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Joie Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City Women and Liverpool FC Women will kick off at 18 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports+, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The match can also be streamed via NowTV for those without a Sky subscription.

Manchester City Women host Liverpool FC Women at Joie Stadium in what is a WSL fixture between two sides separated by just two places in the table.

City arrive in strong form. Andree Jeglertz's side have won all five of their last matches across the WSL and FA Cup, scoring freely and conceding little along the way. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory away at Aston Villa, a result that underlined their credentials at the top of the division.

Liverpool's season has been more mixed. Gareth Taylor's side drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and beat Charlton Athletic 4-0 the week before, but their record across the last five games shows two defeats and a loss of momentum from earlier in the campaign.

The head-to-head record between these clubs tilts firmly in City's favour. They have won four of the last five meetings in the WSL, including a 1-0 home win over Liverpool as recently as May.

City currently sit top of the WSL standings, with Liverpool in third. The gap between the sides makes this a genuine test of where Liverpool stand among the division's leading clubs.

For those looking to watch live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women are managed by Andree Jeglertz. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and a projected lineup has not yet been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Liverpool FC Women are managed by Gareth Taylor. As with City, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no probable lineup has been provided. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Manchester City Women come into this match with five wins from their last five games across all competitions. They beat Aston Villa 4-1 and Birmingham City 3-1 in their two most recent WSL outings, and also defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the FA Cup. Across those five matches, City scored 16 goals and conceded just three, including a 4-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup.

Liverpool FC Women have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five games. Their most recent match was a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, following a 4-0 WSL win over Charlton Athletic. The two defeats in that run came against Arsenal and Brighton, while they also lost 1-0 to Manchester City in May. Liverpool scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-0 win for Manchester City Women at home in the WSL on 3 May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the WSL, Manchester City have won four and Liverpool one, with City scoring 10 goals and Liverpool four. Liverpool's only win in that run came at home in October 2025, when they beat City 1-0.

Standings

In the current WSL standings, Manchester City Women sit first and Liverpool FC Women are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: