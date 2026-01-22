How to watch and live stream the Women's Super League

The Women's Super League is home to some of the biggest football stars in the game. Think the likes of Sam Kerr, Khadija Shaw, Vivianne Miedema, Alessia Russo, and so many more.

Sonia Bompastor and Chelsea look to retain their title after a dream 2024-25 campaign, which saw the team go on a 34-game unbeaten run. But teams like Manchester City and Arsenal have shaken up the table this season, giving the Blues a run for their money.

If that has enticed you to keep up on what will no doubt be an exciting season of women's football, then look no further, as GOAL equips everything you need to know about how to watch upcoming WSL games.

🇬🇧 How to watch the Women's Super League in the UK

Women's Super League coverage is split across Sky Sports, the BBC and the WSL YouTube channel in the UK. The good news is that this provides amazing coverage for fans to be able access games across the board. On Sundays, all four games are available on Sky Sports, with their multi-view feature. A Sky Sports subscription costs £35.00 a month for new customers on a 24-month contract. Sky Sports+ is now included as standard, which allows fans to experience over 50% more sport (largely football) each year, to watch games on a mobile device, even if they are not showing on one of the standard Sky Sports channels

How to watch the Women's Super League for free

There are two avenues to watch WSL matches for free, that's on either on the BBC or the WSL YouTube channel. With that being said, you will need a TV Licence to access anything live on the BBC / BBCiPlayer and live content on YouTube.

🌏 Where to watch the Women's Super League worldwide

Country Broadcaster 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Sky Sports / BBC / YouTube 🇺🇸 United States ESPN / Fubo 🇨🇦 Canada Rogers 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sports 🇳🇿 New Zealand Sky NZ 🇮🇳 India YouTube 🌍 MENA Dubai Sport 🌎 South America ESPN / Fubo

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest English Premier League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

