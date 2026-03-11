How to Claim Tote’s Cheltenham’s Day 2 Offer

Click the link to begin your registration on the Totesport sportsbook website. Complete the sign-up form with your personal details. Finish the identity verification process. Choose a preferred username and create a strong password. No promo code is required to claim the Totesport Cheltenham welcome offer. Place your first bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) on any Cheltenham Festival race. Once your bet qualifies, you’ll receive £20 in Tote Credit and a £20 free sports bet. Use your free bets on any Cheltenham Festival race of your choice.

Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

Willie Mullins hopes to dominate the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, with three of the Irish trainer’s horses among the favourites in their respective races.

Mullins has three horses among the favourites: Storm Heart (BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle, 14:40), Majborough (Champion Chase, 16:00), and Love Sign D’aunou (Champions Bumper, 17:20)

However, none of the seven races of Ladies Day is a foregone conclusion, with betting markets remaining competitive.

The day begins at 13:20 with The Turners Novices’ Hurdle. Paul Nicholls’ No Drama This End has strong competition from King Rasko Grey, Skylight Hustle, and Ballyfad, among other horses.

Following that, Romeo Coolio, a 7-year-old trained by Gordon Elliott, is tipped to win the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at 14:00.

While Mullins’ Storm Heart enters the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle, which starts at 14:40, as the marginal favourite, the race is among the most competitive at the festival. Kateira, I Started a Joke, and Jump Allen, along with several other horses, will provide strong competition.

Elliott will be hopeful of two winners during the day, with Favori De Champdou leading the betting ahead of the Cross Country Chase, which begins at 15:20. Other candidates include Stumptown and Desertmore House.

Mullins-trained Majborough, a 6-year-old French horse, is the favourite to win the Champion Chase at 16:00, having won two of its previous three hurdles races. Leau du Sud, Il Etait Temps, and Quilixios are each competent enough to cause an upset.

The Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup begins at 16:40 and is the day’s penultimate race. Be Aware, Ryan’s Rocket, and Vanderpoel each have reasonably short betting odds in what’s set to be a competitive race.

The action at Prestbury Park ends with the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, with Love Sign D’aunou, The Irish Avatar, Keep Him Company, and Bass Hunter among the favourites to win the 2m abt 1/2f race.

Tote’s £40 Cheltenham Day 2 Offer - Key Details

Tote's Cheltenham Day 2 Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £20 Tote Credit and £20 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

+