Cheltenham Day 2 Preview

1.45 - Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (2m5f)

The Gallagher novices look set to be swept by one horse and one horse only, this being Ballyburn, who is currently going off at odds of 2/5. Few look likely to challenge, and the rest will be racing for a place, but with all being 5/1 or above, there could be some value here.

2.30 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (3m1f)

The 2:10 race features another smaller field, particularly for a three-miler, but there sits a clear favourite once again, Fact To File @10/11. Next up is Stay Away Fay @10/3 capable of challenging, but for a decent place, an option could be Monty’s Star, ridden by Day 1 winner Rachel Blackmore.

3.15 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2m5f)

Our first big field race of Tuesday sees 24 horses take part in the Coral Cup, and with such a big field a winner is always tough to pick. Players will be better off looking for some place bets, as Lucky Place has caught our eyes (@14/1), as trainer Nicky Henderson hopes to build some Cheltenham success.

4.00 - Queen Mother Champion Chase (2m)

The Queen Mother is our landmark race of Wednesday, and it is hard to look past the Mullins horse El Fabiolo, a comfortable favourite at 8/15.

Jonbon (@7/2) is also in the running, a horse many racing fans may recall, but he is only fancied for a place by our experts.

Cheltenham fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of Captain Guiness’ running, the outsider sits around 12/1 right now but may come in as fans get wind of a horse named after their favourite stout.

4.40 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup (2m)

Another wide-field race prompts the betting to move further out for the 4:40, as the favourite, Liberty Hunter, is only at 11/2 right now. A place bet is likely to serve punters better, with there being as many as 6-7 places on this one.

5.30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper (2m½f)

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper is set to be just that, a bumpy race with 24 horses all vying to get over the fences some fallers seem likely. Our experts have picked out Jalon D’oudairies (@6/1) to give Godron Elliot a rare win at this festival.

All odds in this article are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.