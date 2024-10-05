The Pools Welcome Offer: October 2024

The Pools welcome offer for October 2024 lets new users claim £10 in free bets from a £20 qualifying stake.

The Pools Welcome Offer - October 2024

How to claim The Pools Welcome Offer

The Pools allows all new users to claim £10 in free bets from just a £20 qualifying stake.

Users must place two £10 bets on 4+ leg pre-match accumulator bets that have odds of 2/1 (3.0) or higher.

Players are then rewarded with a £10 free bet to use on a 3+ leg acca in which the odds for each leg are 1/2 or higher.

All you need to do is:

Head to The Pools through the link above Start the account creation process Input personal details, including your email, phone number and home address Create a username and password Finalise this process by clicking join No promo code is required to claim this offer Deposit £20 Place £10 each on two 4+ leg accas with odds of 2/1 or higher Once settled you will be credited with a £10 free bet to use on a 3+ leg accumulator Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

How does The Pools’ welcome offer compare with competitors

The £10 on offer here is par for the course with other bookmakers around including the likes of Luckster, LuckLand and Planet Sport Bet.

The £20 initial bet is somewhat high, with most other bookmakers requiring you to bet £10 to claim their welcome offer.

A lack of a promo code is also a standout feature as it allows for all players to claim their sign-up offer with seamless ease.

Not having one means no one can miss out on being able to claim their sign up offer by accidentally failing to input a promo code.

It must be said that the stipulations for claiming their welcome offer are quite difficult, with you needing to place two £10 bets on accumulators with odds of 2/1 or higher.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. The Pools Bet £20 Get £10 50% No Code 2. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code 3. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL

Key Terms and Conditions of The Pools welcome offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit The Pools £10 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples (3 or more selection, min odds per selection 1.5 (1/2)). Cashed Out, Asian Handicaps, Draw no Bet wagers or bets with void legs do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bet credited every Monday by 12pm. Maximum 1 free bet per customer per week available from this promotion. Full T&C's apply. GambleAware.org

The Pools sign up offer is fairly easy to claim, yet there are a few things to be aware of.

£10 in free bets will be provided from a £20 stake, with you needing to place two £10 on 4+ leg accumulators with odds of 2/1 or higher to get involved,

Qualifying bets cannot be cashed out or placed on any ‘Draw No Bet’ or asian handicap markets. markets.

The £10 in free bets will come as 1 x £10 free bet, with you needing to use this on a 3+ leg acca in which the odds of each leg are 1/2 or higher.

Any free bets will expire after seven days of their being credited and must be utilised before this date.

This Week’s Footballing Action with The Pools

We have a thrilling week of football ahead, with the weekend fixtures filled with Premier League, and other EFL action taking centre stage.

Saturday’s Premier League action kicks off early with Crystal Palace hosting Liverpool at Selhurst Park. Palace, reeling from a defeat by Everton, will be desperate to avoid another setback. Liverpool, in good form, will aim to spoil Palace's weekend once more.

Title challengers revive their bids at 15:00, with Arsenal hosting Southampton. Two basement clubs in back-to-back weeks present a good opportunity for points for the Gunners. Leicester fell prey to the Emirates, as the Saints are expected to, as Arsenal closed the gap to the top of the table.

Simultaneously, Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad. City recently dropped points against Newcastle, leaving them level with Arsenal. This early in the season, missed opportunities for points can have big implications for title challengers, making this a must-win match for City.

Everton will feature in Saturday’s late game, hosting Newcastle at Goodison Park. Fresh from securing their first home win of the season, Everton hopes to maintain this momentum. However, if Newcastle finds their form, it could be a demanding match for Sean Dyche’s side.

Sunday afternoon's 2:00 PM kickoff sees Aston Villa taking on Manchester United. With United under intense scrutiny and pressure, another loss could put Erik ten Hag’s position in even greater peril. Villa, strong at home, will be hungry for a win and the full three points.

Finally, rounding up our weekend's action, Brighton will face off with Tottenham on the south coast. The Amex will be buzzing as the Seagulls welcome Spurs, the home side having dispatched them 4-2 last term. Yet, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side will be buoyed from beating United and could be out for revenge after last term's embarrassment.

The Pools Welcome Offer Review

Pros Cons No Promo Code High qualifying stake Low bonus amount

The Pools' welcome offer of £10 in free bets can act as a nice little boost to kickstart your playing with them.

The qualifying stake of £20 is quite high, with the stipulations of claiming your welcome offer also slightly difficult.

You are required to place two different £10 bets on 4+ leg accumulators with odds of 2/1 or higher, with you then only able to use your free bet on a 3+ leg acca in which the odds for each leg are 1/2 or greater.

No promo code is handy, as this allows for the sign up offer to be claimed with relative ease without having to worry about entering one.

Personal Experience with The Pools

The Pools have been around for years and years now, with them being one of the earliest methods of football betting in the UK.

Since going online, they have maintained their popular fan base, within which I would count myself.

As one of the first betting sites I ever used, I have a wealth of experience with them and would definitely recommend them.

They've a range of football betting options leaving players are spoilt for choice, with a plethora of markets available for you to use your free bets on.

Players can enter into their The Pools' tournaments, and have the chance to win big.

The Pools Welcome Offer FAQs

Do The Pools have an app?

Yes, The Pools do offer their users a mobile app. This has been completely redesigned to allow for the best possible experience for users playing on their phones.

It is worth noting that The Pools’ sign up offer can only be claimed via their mobiles also.

What is The Pools welcome offer?

The Pools sign up offer allows users to claim £10 in free bets from just a £20 initial stake.

Are The Pools Legit?

Yes, The Pools are one of the oldest betting companies in the UK, having been active for over 100 years now, and as such have a large user base and are extremely safe.

They are also licenced by the UK Gambling Commission meaning they are law-bound to protect their user's personal information and data.

What is The Pools promo code?

Players do not need any promo code to be able to claim The Pools sign up offer.

This makes any new customer's life easier than ever, as they can claim their £10 in free bets without the need for a bonus code.