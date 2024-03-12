Cheltenham Day 1 Offer: £40 in Free Bets for Champions Day with William Hill

Claim the William Hill Cheltenham Day 1 Offer to score £40 in free bets to use on the remaining Champions Day's races.

How to Claim your Cheltenham Day 1 William Hill Offer

William Hill makes it easier than ever to claim their Cheltenham sign up offer, with players simply having to follow a few simple steps to claim their welcome bonus.

This offer must be climbed via mobile also in order to get the full £40 in free bets, with the bonus amount on offer very generous.

To claim your £40 welcome bonus, simply follow these steps:

Go to William Hill via mobile Start creating an account Enter personal details such as email, phone number and address Choose your username and password Finalise this account creation process Deposit £10 Place £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) £40 in free bets will be accredited to your acconut Free bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Without the need for a bonus code, the William Hill Cheltenham offer is marked out as being one of the easiest to claim, with the bonus amount available one of the strongest around amongst UK bookmakers.

Is this the best Cheltenham Day 1 Offer available?

For players looking for sheer value, they need to go no further than William Hill, with the £40 being one of the highest amounts offered by any and all bookmakers.

This surpasses the likes of bet365, Coral and BoyleSports and puts William Hill players in excellent stead, allowing them to head into the festival with plenty of free bets to use.

Another handy feature of the offer is that players can claim their free bets off of a £10 stake with odds of just 1/2 (1.50), which is better than most competitors, as they often require odds of 1/1 (2.00) or above.

This is great because it allows players to mitigate their risk of the first bet, increasing the possibility of them winning their qualifying bet whilst claiming their free bets.

This gives players a great set of funds to play on any of the days of Cheltenham, with this offer being perfect for anyone looking for some excellent value ahead of the festival.

Cheltenham Day 1 Preview

3.30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (2m½f)

The most prestigious race of the day, sadly, already looks to be locked up. State Man, coming from the Mullins stable, is the undisputed favourite at 4/9.

It is hard to look past him in this one and as such we are looking for the place bet. Iberico Lord @17/2 take our fancy here, with a half-decent record, he could well end up occupying the second or third-place spot.

4.10 - Mares' Hurdle (2m4f)

Another firm favourite comes from the Mullins stable in the MAres, as Lossiemouth gets set to take an easy victory at 8/11. Tellmesomethinggirl @18/1 takes our eye, however, potential for a place and decent odds to boot.

4.50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (2m½f)

The boodles is our second biggest field of day 1, again bringing with it the same problems making a winner pick a tough task. Instead, An Bradan Fasa takes our fancy, particularly at 20/1 offering some potential value to us.

5.30 - National Hunt Challenge Cup (3m6f)

The seventh and final race of the day sees two Mullins go head to head. Willie has trained the close favourite Embassy Garden (@7/4), whilst his nephew Emmet, has Corbetts Cross (@5/2), as some family rivalry could spice up the last race of the day.